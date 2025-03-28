DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Sodhi Academy log victory

Sodhi Academy log victory

Sodhi Cricket Academy recorded an eight-wicket win over Himachal Cricket Academy, Sector 39, during the opening match of the Leslie Gordon Carver U-14 Tournament at St Stephen’s School, Togan, New Chandigarh. Batting first, the Sector 39 team were bundled out...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:52 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sodhi Cricket Academy recorded an eight-wicket win over Himachal Cricket Academy, Sector 39, during the opening match of the Leslie Gordon Carver U-14 Tournament at St Stephen’s School, Togan, New Chandigarh.

Batting first, the Sector 39 team were bundled out at 89 in 28.3 overs. Samriddhi Bisht was the top scorer for Himachal, scoring 23 off 44 balls, while Anuj Punj contributed 18 off 20 balls. Khushraj Sehgal claimed a fifer for one, while Paavini Singh Kang accounted 2/14. In reply, Sodhi Cricket Academy chased the target comfortably in 19.2 overs. Veer Talwar remained not out at 27 off 38 balls, while Kang contributed 20 off 33 balls. Kartik and Matthew claimed a wicket each for the Sector 39 team. Sehgal was adjudged Player of the Match.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper