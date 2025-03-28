Sodhi Academy log victory

Sodhi Cricket Academy recorded an eight-wicket win over Himachal Cricket Academy, Sector 39, during the opening match of the Leslie Gordon Carver U-14 Tournament at St Stephen’s School, Togan, New Chandigarh.

Batting first, the Sector 39 team were bundled out at 89 in 28.3 overs. Samriddhi Bisht was the top scorer for Himachal, scoring 23 off 44 balls, while Anuj Punj contributed 18 off 20 balls. Khushraj Sehgal claimed a fifer for one, while Paavini Singh Kang accounted 2/14. In reply, Sodhi Cricket Academy chased the target comfortably in 19.2 overs. Veer Talwar remained not out at 27 off 38 balls, while Kang contributed 20 off 33 balls. Kartik and Matthew claimed a wicket each for the Sector 39 team. Sehgal was adjudged Player of the Match.