Softball championship: Mahadev Club log win

Softball championship: Mahadev Club log win

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Mahadev Club defeated Chandigarh Mission Club 01-00 in the opening match of the men’s category, on the first day of the 43rd Chandigarh Senior State Softball Championship, at the Mani Majra Sports Complex. Friends’ Club posted a 02-01 win over the NFC, while Sports Mission Club thrashed Chandigarh Coaching Centre 10-00.

In the women’s category, CCG Cub II recorded a 110-01 win over Chandigarh Coaching Centre, while the NFC defeated Mahadev Club 03-02.

