Sohana Hospital offered 24x7 emergency eye care on Diwali

Sohana Hospital in Mohali treated multiple firecracker-related eye injuries by providing 24/7 emergency care during Diwali.

A team of over 15 eye specialists remained on standby throughout the night of November 8, 2026.

They provided immediate assessment and surgical intervention for patients suffering from trauma caused by firecracker debris, smoke, and heat. The influx of cases primarily included children, young adults, and innocent onlookers.

Dr Amanpreet Kaur, COO of Sohana Hospital, emphasised that prompt evaluation is crucial to prevent serious long-term consequences, reaffirming the hospital’s commitment to delivering round-the-clock specialised emergency care during major festivals.