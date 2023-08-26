Sohana pond in a mess: Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Mohali MC chief to appear on September 6

Mohali, August 25
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Mohali MC Commissioner and the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, to remain present in person on September 6 to explain what action has been taken by them regarding the upkeep of the Sohana pond.
Residents and councillors had alleged that the pond in Sohana village was in mess, but the Mohali MC was not serious about its upkeep.
Village residents had knocked the doors of the High Court in 2020, but the MC officials were doing correspondence only. There was no result on the ground, alleged SAD leader Parminder Singh Sohana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called Shiv Shakti
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs