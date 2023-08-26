Sohana pond in a mess: Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Mohali MC chief to appear on September 6

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Mohali MC Commissioner and the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, to remain present in person on September 6 to explain what action has been taken by them regarding the upkeep of the Sohana pond.

Residents and councillors had alleged that the pond in Sohana village was in mess, but the Mohali MC was not serious about its upkeep.

Village residents had knocked the doors of the High Court in 2020, but the MC officials were doing correspondence only. There was no result on the ground, alleged SAD leader Parminder Singh Sohana.

