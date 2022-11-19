Sohana SHO, ASI put on notice for ‘disobedience’

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, November 18

A local court has issued a show-cause notice to Sohana SHO Gurcharan Singh and ASI Bhag Singh asking why criminal proceedings should not be initiated against them for wilful disobedience in failing to produce investigation record in a dowry case.

The November 15 order states the additional public prosecutor has submitted that the investigation record has not been received so far in this case despite the SHO and IO being directed to do so.

“It appears to this court, the SHO and IO concerned are not intentionally producing the investigation record in this bail petition just to aid and help the accused despite a categorical direction issued to them by the court on October 6... which thus resulted in prima facie wilful disobedience. Therefore, show-cause notice is hereby issued to them as to why criminal proceedings under Section 174 of the IPC be not initiated against them,” says the order.

The court has also directed the Mohali SSP to initiate appropriate departmental proceedings against the two for non-production of investigation record in the case.

The court has stated a copy of the order be sent to the Punjab DGP with request to ensure whether any departmental proceedings in pursuance of this order has been initiated and taken to its logical end by the SSP.

Further, the court has asked the Mohali SSP to ensure production of investigation record on November 25 for arguments in the case. On the complaint of a Sohana resident, a dowry case had been registered against a man and his mother under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC at the Sohana police station on August 9.