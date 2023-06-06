Sohana village pond in a mess: Councillor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 5

Ward number 33 councillor Harjinder Kaur Baidwan of Sohana complained that the pond in Sohana village was in mess, but the Mohali Municipal Corporation was not serious about its upkeep.

Villagers moved high court in 2020 Villagers knocked the doors of the High Court in 2020, but MC officials were doing correspondence only. Now, the High Court has asked MC Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, to personally appear in court on August 23. Harjinder Kaur Baidwan, Councillor, Ward number 33

There was only one natural water body left under the MC limits and officials could not take care of it, residents said.

Led by the councillor, local residents alleged that the pond had not been cleaned for a while and wild growth around it led to unhygienic conditions.

At a press conference today, Baidwan said villagers had knocked on the doors of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the year 2020, but the MC officials were doing correspondence only. There was no result on the ground, she alleged.

“The High Court has now asked the MC Commissioner and the Principal Secretary, Local Government Department, to personally appear in the court on August 23, the day of hearing in this case,” Baidwan said.

Sohana came under the MC in 2014, but the condition of the big pond in the village is very bad. In 2021, the National Institute of Technical Training and Research, Chandigarh, was asked to provide consultancy.

Baidwan said two years had passed but the work had not started till date.