Solan native walks free in Rs 22 lakh cheque bounce case

Chandigarh, April 29

Gurdeep Kaur, JMIC, Chandigarh, has acquitted Mohinder Bhardwaj, a resident of Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, in a cheque bounce case after the complainant failed to prove that he has the financial capacity to lend the cheque amount of Rs 22 lakh.

Daljeet Singh Malhi, a city resident, in a complaint filed before the court, said the accused was having family relations with him. He demanded financial help to start medicine business.

He gave him Rs 10 lakh in two installments. Besides, he also gave him huge amount from time to time. He later requested the accused to return the money. The accused issued a cheque amounting to Rs 22 lakh, but it returned with “fund insufficient” remarks.

The counsel for the complainant argued that all ingredients required to be established to constitute offence under Section 138 of the NI Act stand duly proved on record.

Dikshit Arora, counsel for the accused, said he had been falsely implicated in the case. The complainant has forged and fabricated the cheque. He said the complainant had failed to prove his financial capacity to lend such a huge amount. The ITR placed on record by the complainant does not prove his financial capacity to lend the cheque amount.

After hearing the arguments, the court said it was the duty of the complainant to first prove that he had sufficient means to pay such a huge amount to the accused. If at all the said amount had been paid, then prove the source from where the amount had been paid by the complainant.

“Once it is not proved that the complainant had the paying capacity to advance huge amount to the accused and the credibility of the complainant is shaken as he has not mentioned either in complaint or in his affidavit, the date when he had advanced loan and the mode in which he had made the alleged payment, the court has all reasons to doubt that the complainant never had financial capacity to pay such a huge amount to the accused as alleged by him. The complainant has also not placed on file a copy of bank statement or any other document showing his financial capacity to lend such a huge amount to the accused,” said the court while acquitting the accused from the case.