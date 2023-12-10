Solan youth held for killing vendor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 9

The police arrested Paras (23), a native of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for murdering a fast food vendor, identified as Joginder Singh Rana (34), over a financial dispute.

After murdering the victim, the suspect allegedly bundled his body into a bag and disposed it at a secluded place near TDI City on the evening of December 7.

The police said Paras had hit Rana, a native of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, with a griddle (iron pan) on his head before strangling him in his paying guest accommodation.

“The 23-year-old bundled the body into a bag, dragged it down the stairs from the fourth floor of his Sai Homes PG and tied it on the victim’s motorcycle. He then disposed it near a rivulet and fled the spot,” a police official said.

He added that the suspect then abandoned the vehicle in a secluded location on his way to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh and boarded a bus to avoid suspicion.

On December 8, the victim’s younger brother, Mohit, a resident of Maloya, complained to the police that Rana had been missing after he went to Paras’ house to take back his induction stove, an adapter and some money but did not return.

The duo knew each other as Paras used to come and have food at Rena’s eatery.

On scanning the CCTV footage, the police discovered that the victim had come to Paras’ room but did not return. The suspect, after changing clothes, was seen dragging a bag tied on its top with a rope through the stairs and tying it on the victim’s motorcycle.

Rana had gone to the suspect’s house to get his things back on December 7. The police took possession of the body and sent it for conducting an autopsy.

A case under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Paras at the Balongi police station on December 8.

“The suspect was arrested from Kasol in Himachal Pradesh. He was produced in court and sent to four-day police remand. Two cases — an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case and a theft case — are already registered against him in Himachal Pradesh,” said Kharar-1 DSP Karan Sandhu.

