Solar plant set up in Ropar
In a significant step towards promoting renewable energy and sustainability, a 160 kW solar power plant has been set up at the District Administration Complex, Rupnagar.
This would reduce dependence on conventional power sources. The plant is expected to generate approximately 550 units of electricity per day, roughly saving around 18 lakh per year, hence significantly reducing the electricity expenditure.
