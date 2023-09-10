Soldier’s death: Ambala cops reconstruct scene

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 9

Investigating the death case of an Army man, Lance Havildar Pawan Shankar, whose body was recovered from railway tracks, police officials inspected and reconstructed the scene today.

As per information, besides the district police, officials from the GRP, RPF and forensic experts inspected the tracks near Shahpur railway gate where the body was found.

Satish Kumar, SHO, Parao police station, said, “We have inspected the location and further investigation in the case is on. It has been learnt that the Army man had on September 4 got an insurance policy of Rs 1 crore.”

Pawan Shankar had gone missing on September 6 and his body was recovered a day later. A missing complaint was registered at the Parao police station.

