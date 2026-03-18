Solo singing, dance events mark Day 3 of Jhankaar Fest at PU

The third day of Jhankaar Fest-2026 at the Panjab University witnessed enthusiastic participation from students in a series of cultural competitions held across the campus.

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The day featured a solo singing competition and a solo dance competition at the Student Centre, where participants showcased their talent through musical and dance performances.

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A treasure hunt was also organised at the main ground, drawing active participation from students, who were engaged in team-based challenges. A folk orchestra performance was also part of the day’s programme, adding to the festive atmosphere on the campus, while a Haryanvi star night was scheduled later in the day.

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Most of the Participants said such events provide a platform for students to express creativity and build confidence while strengthening campus engagement.