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Home / Chandigarh / Solo singing, dance events mark Day 3 of Jhankaar Fest at PU

Solo singing, dance events mark Day 3 of Jhankaar Fest at PU

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:10 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Shiva Chaudhary performs at the Jhankaar Fest in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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The third day of Jhankaar Fest-2026 at the Panjab University witnessed enthusiastic participation from students in a series of cultural competitions held across the campus.

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The day featured a solo singing competition and a solo dance competition at the Student Centre, where participants showcased their talent through musical and dance performances.

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A treasure hunt was also organised at the main ground, drawing active participation from students, who were engaged in team-based challenges. A folk orchestra performance was also part of the day’s programme, adding to the festive atmosphere on the campus, while a Haryanvi star night was scheduled later in the day.

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Most of the Participants said such events provide a platform for students to express creativity and build confidence while strengthening campus engagement.

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