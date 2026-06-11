Solved all 239 immigration fraud cases last year: Panchkula police

The anti-immigration fraud unit of the Panchkula police solved all 239 cases lodged last year, returning about Rs 2.40 crore to the complainants, according to officials.

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This year, the unit received 54 complaints in the first five months of the year, of which 46 have been resolved with the recovery of Rs 1.01 crore.

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Official said last year they received on an average 20 complaints every month, which came down to 11complaints each month this year.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said they also achieved significant success in recovering victims’ money.

The DSP said valuables recovered from the arrested accused in 2025 included about 1.76 crore in cash and 850 grams of gold jewellery.

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Gupta said recoveries worth 54.44 lakh had been made so far in 2026.