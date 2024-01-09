Some respite, but chill persists

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

Even as the day and night temperatures rose slightly on Monday, the cold wave conditions persisted in the city and surrounding areas.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature increased from 11.4°C on Sunday to 13.8°C today. It is still two degrees below normal, whereas the same was five degrees below normal on Sunday. The minimum temperature also increased from 6.5°C yesterday to 7.4°C today, one degree above normal. The day and night temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days, as per the forecast. While the maximum temperature is expected to touch 18°C by January 18, the minimum temperature would be around 9°C.

Meanwhile, it is expected to be partly cloudy sky with moderate to dense fog for the next three days. Thereafter, it is likely to be partly cloudy sky, as per the Meteorological Department. So far, there has been no rain in the city in January. There was earlier a forecast for rain, but the latest forecast shows no such signs.

9 flights cancelled, over 25 delayed

Nine flights were cancelled and 27 were delayed due to fog and low visibility at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here today. The early morning departing flights to Mumbai and Hyderabad and the arrivals from Pune and Delhi were cancelled for the day. Most of the flights were behind schedule by one to two hours this afternoon. The weather forecast has predicted rain on January 9. TNS