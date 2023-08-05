Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

Four persons were arrested in two separate cases under the NDPS Act. The police seized 62.78 gm of heroin and 173.16 gm of charas from their possession.

A police team nabbed Ashish Thakur (32) of Solan at a checkpoint near IT Park and seized 173.16 gm of charas. A case was registered against Ashish, who is the son of a retired CISF Inspector. A B.Tech graduate from a Barwala college, Ashish revealed he used to purchase drugs from peddlers based in Kullu and Manali. The police conducted raids in Kullu and nabbed Sawan Bodh (31) of Mandi. The police said they found record of a number of financial transactions between the two.

In another case, the police arrested Dishant Goyal (28), alias Dishu, of Sector 21 at a checkpoint near Dhanas and seized 62.78 gm of heroin. During interrogation, he disclosed that he used to purchase drugs from peddlers in Punjab. He also disclosed that he used to receive payments from his clients through Paytm account of his friend Diksha Kumari (28), alias Diya. Consequently, Diksha was also arrested. The police said Dishant was earlier booked in six cases, including five under the NDPS Act.

