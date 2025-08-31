Sonia referee for world boxing meet

Dr Sonia Kanwar Jarial, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Education, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, has been appointed referee for the upcoming World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Sonia earned her IBA 1-Star referee/judge qualification in 2004 and became the first Indian woman to pass the IBA 2-Star exam in Manado, Indonesia, in 2018. In 2022, she achieved IBA 3-Star status in Maribor, Slovenia, qualifying her to officiate at the World Championships and the Olympics. In 2024, she became the first Indian female to qualify the prestigious World Boxing Exam in Colorado Springs, USA.