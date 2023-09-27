Sonu Shah Murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi can't be moved out of Ahmedabad jail, court told

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 26

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi cannot be moved from the Central Jail of Ahmedabad for one year as the government has invoked Section 268(1) of the CrPC in his case vide an order dated August 30 this year.

The section gives the government special power to exclude certain persons from operation of Section 267 of the CrPC. The order is issued on the likelihood of the disturbance of public order if the person or class of persons is allowed to be removed from the prison.

The jail authorities of Ahmedabad informed this to the Chandigarh court where a case of alleged murder is pending against Bishnoi.

Public prosecutor Hukum Singh, while referring to the letter of the jail authorities, has moved an application before the court for framing of the charges and conducting the trial of Bishnoi through video conferencing.

He said as per the Rules framed by the apex court, even charges could be framed via video conferencing. He argued that the trial of the accused, including the framing of charges, required to be conducted through video conferencing from Sabarmati Jail, Ahmedabad.

Bishnoi was produced in court amidst tight security on August 17, 2023 in an alleged murder case of a property dealer Sonu Shah, which took place in Burail. However, charges against the accused could not be framed as two co-accused could not be produced by different jail authorities .

After that, the court directed the prosecution and the police to produce all accused on the next date of hearing. The court has issued a notice to the accused. Terminder Singh, the counsel for Bishnoi, said they would file a reply after consultation with the accused and verifying the facts of the public prosecutor’s application.

