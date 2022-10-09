Soon, 20 Mohali PHCs to conduct 41 diagnostic tests

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 8

Twenty primary health centres (PHCs) in the district will offer 41 diagnostic tests, an upgrade from 14 tests, soon.

Health officials said the facility, which was available at Aam Aadmi Clinics, was being extended to the PHCs.

It has been made functional in 12 PHCs of Mohali and the process to update eight others is underway.

Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said, “An outsource arrangement has been made to provide more diagnostic tests to the people at their doorsteps so that the ailment can be detected at any early stage. Moreover, it will decrease the rush at bigger health facilities in the district.”

In another development, health officials said the sewerage at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 was set for an upgrade with grants in the process stage.

It is learnt that the proposal to shift the hospital to another place had been junked and it would remain here only.

Dengue larvae found at two schools

Health officials found dengue larvae at a government elementary school and a government high school in Baltana during a survey on Saturday. The larvae were found in a flower pot and a tyre. As many as 104 cases of dengue larvae were found during the survey in the area. Health officials said 20 cases of chikungunya and 611 of dengue had been reported from the district this season so far.