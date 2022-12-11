Soon, access free Wi-Fi in Panchkula markets

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, December 10

The municipal corporation (MC) would soon provide free Wi-Fi facility to residents in the markets of the town.

In the first phase, the facility would be provided in Sector 7, 8 and 20. It is likely to be inaugurated on Monday.

According to information, people will get unlimited access to Internet with great speed. They would just need to select the IP address and connect their phone or laptop to it. There will be no password.

The MC had given a contract to install digital billboards in the city to Taksh Media about a year and half ago. According to the terms of the contract, the MC does not have to incur any expenditure, but would get income from it every month. As per the terms of the contract, the agency has to start free Wi-Fi facility in the town.

Taksh Media has so far installed 22 small and big screens in different sectors of the town. The agency would be earning from the advertisements run on the screens and in return, it would have to pay Rs 833 per board to the civic body every month. The agency has to install digital boards at the entrance and markets of all sectors.

Free Wi-Fi facility will be started before December 31 in all those sectors where digital boards have been installed.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said people of the town would now access Internet at high speed and free of cost.