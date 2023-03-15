Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Sec 46 market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Decorative lights are set to welcome visitors at the Sector 46 market soon.

The Municipal Corporation is going to put up 46 poles for decorative lights. These will cover the entire market. Besides, two high-mast lights will be installed. One of these will light up the Dasehra Ground adjacent to the Sector 46 market.

“This is the first market in the city where decorative lights are going to be put up. It will enhance the shopping experience of visitors,” said area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra earlier today laid the foundation stone for providing and fixing fancy decorative lights in the market. Along with the councillor, representatives of the Market Welfare Association and other prominent persons of area were also present. “To provide aesthetic look to the market, a high-mast electric pole with LED lights and decorative lights will be installed in the next one month or 45 days at a cost of Rs 14.92 lakh,” said an MC official.