 Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful : The Tribune India

Ball set rolling for next-gen telecom connectivity

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 21

Residents of the city will soon be able to experience download speeds at least 10 times faster than those of 4G as the UT Administration has started preparations to roll out next generation 5G technology in the city.

An official of the IT Department said the administration was ready to launch the 5G telephone service in the city, but it solely depended on the telecom service providers.

As early as December?

  • 5G service will provide high data rate, low latency and highly reliable system
  • Bharti Airtel is likely to start service from Dec, Reliance Jio from March
  • Chandigarh is among 13 cities in India where 5G services will be launched

On the directions of the Union Government, the administration had provided all information required by the telecom companies in setting up their infrastructure, he said, adding the companies would set up small towers or transmitters across poles, bus queue shelters and other areas. Accordingly, the department had proposed some amendments to the Information Technology and Electronics Policy and they hoped these would be accepted at the next meeting, he added.

Telecom service provides such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have conducted their 5G trial sites in the city. Sources say Bharti Airtel is expected to start 5G service from December and Reliance Jio from March next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the fifth generation or 5G telephone services on October 1 in eight cities to bring a new era in telephonic technology to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system. Chandigarh is among the 13 cities in India where 5G services will be launched.

The 5G mobile broadband network is the most recent upgrade. While 4G was a significant step forward in terms of allowing users to stream music and video on the move, 5G is designed to link a much wider range of devices than smartphones and to provide significantly faster speeds and capacity.

