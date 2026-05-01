Soon, no more manual check of commercial vehicles in Chandigarh

Manual testing of commercial vehicles will soon be a thing of the past. An automated testing station (ATS) is coming up at Raipur Kalan and the work is in an advanced stage. According to officials, machines are being installed and the station is likely to be made operational by August.

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Commercial vehicle fitness tests will be conducted with the use of sensor-based systems to ensure transparent, accurate and standardised testing. Nearly 30,000 commercial vehicles have been registered in the city. After eight years, the mandatory fitness certificate is required every year for the renewal of vehicle registration certificate. At present, vehicles are manually inspected at Manimajra.

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To enhance road safety and reduce pollution, various parameters such as brake efficiency, suspension, steering alignment and emission levels will be evaluated at the testing station. The officials stated that the automated station would help check corruption, human error and manual manipulation.

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Meanwhile, the UT Transport Department will also set up a regional driving training centre on four acres at Raipur Kalan. The centre, which will come up with the assistance of the Ministry of Highways and Transport, will be a regional hub for training of driving instructors, offering refresher courses, help in assessing aspiring drivers using an innovative driving test system.