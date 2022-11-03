Soon, weddings at Chandigarh community centres to be green affair

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 2

Weddings and other social events at community centres in the city will soon see minimal waste amid plastic-free setting with the Municipal Corporation pushing for adopting green measures.

The MC authorities have decided to reach out to event organisers and guide them about measures to be adopted to ensure zero waste and discourage use of plastic. In this regard, the civic body is reaching out to those booking community centres for various events. The organisers are being encouraged to follow certain standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard.

To this effect, the MC did handholding by organising a “viable, replicable and scalable zero waste” wedding of a Khuda Ali Sher resident, Manjeet Kaur, at a community centre two days ago.

“Public events pose a challenge in terms of generating substantial quantities of waste and its subsequent disposal. This can be managed through use of environmentally friendly products/items and easy access to waste disposal facilities at such events,” says MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The initiative in also in line with the 2023 Swachh Survekshan and will play a major role in improving city’s rankings.

The issue of disposal of garbage and plastic material at community centres remains a challenge for the civic body. Once an event is over, garbage is usually not removed immediately. The corporation is now trying to ensure instant removal and scientific processing of all types of garbage.

MC’s ‘zero waste, plastic-free’ push

MC is reaching out to those booking community centres for events to adopt measures to ensure zero waste, no use of plastic items

Aim is to reduce, reuse and recycle waste, besides prompt collection and 100% scientific processing of garbage generated

This is in line with the 2023 Swachh Survekshan and will play a major role in improving the rankings of the city

Suggestions to organisers