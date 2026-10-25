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Home / Chandigarh / South Korean men’s hockey team receives traditional Punjabi welcome at Mohali Airport

South Korean men’s hockey team receives traditional Punjabi welcome at Mohali Airport

All six teams arrive in Punjab for Asian Champions Trophy 2026

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:46 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The players and support staff were greeted with the beats of the dhol, energetic Bhangra performances by local artists and colourful Phulkari dupattas.
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The South Korean men’s hockey team received a vibrant Punjabi welcome at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali, marking the arrival of all six participating teams for the Asian Champions Trophy 2026.

The players and support staff were greeted with the beats of the dhol, energetic Bhangra performances by local artists and colourful Phulkari dupattas, offering them a glimpse of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and hospitality.

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The tournament, scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5, will feature top Asian hockey teams at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

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The South Korean contingent has arrived with a 20-member squad, including goalkeepers Kim Jaehyeon and Sohn Taemin. The squad also features Park Geonwoo, Jeong Junseong, Go Soung Hoon, Kim JaeHo, Son Dain, Kim Yong Bok, Chun Semin, Song JeongSeob, Yoo Hyoguk, Kong Yoonho, Om Junyoung, Kwon Yechan, Song Haeseong, Bae Soung Min, Han Sangjun, Kim DaeHyun, Choi Gajin and Kim Donggeon.

The state government has made arrangements for the teams’ accommodation, transportation, security and practice facilities to ensure a smooth experience throughout the tournament.

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With all six participating teams now in Punjab, anticipation is building for the tournament, which is expected to deliver high-intensity hockey action and attract sports enthusiasts from across the country.

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