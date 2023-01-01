Southern sectors go without piped gas supply for hours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Residents of many Southern sectors here faced inconvenience as there had been no piped gas supply for several hours in the afternoon.

Areas hit Sectors 35, 42, 43 and 44 Housemakers at receiving end When I went to prepare food around 1.15 pm, there was no gas supply. We tried to call the helpline number of the company, but no one picked up.Rs A housewife in Sec 44 Toll-free number unreachable Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said he tried to call officials of the company on their toll-free number, but could not connect. It seemed they had put aside the receiver of the phone, he said.

A member of the Residents Welfare Association said the supply was stopped around 12.25 pm when a leakage in the gas pipeline was detected in Sector 44. Immediately after that, the gas supply to Sectors 35, 42, 43 and 44 was stopped.

The piped natural gas (PNG) is being supplied to the Southern Sectors by IOC-Adani. “When I went to prepare food around 1.15pm, there was no gas supply. We try to call the helpline number of the company, but no one picked up,” said a housewife in Sector 44.

Amanjot Kaur, a resident of Sector 43, said there was no information why the gas supply had been stopped and when it would be restored. She had to procure an induction stove from the market so that, at least, she could cook food, she added. The same situation was faced by hoteliers, who were preparing for the New Year celebrations. When the PNG supply was stopped, there was a panic-like situation, as it had never happened before, said the manager of a hotel in Sector 43. He said he had to immediately arrange for gas cylinders as an alternative arrangement.

After getting the piped gas connection, they had to surrender their gas cylinders. As such, there was no backup left with them in case of emergency, said a resident of Sector 42.

Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said he received complaints from several sectors that there was no gas supply. He tried to call officials of the company on their toll-free number, but could not connect. It seemed they had put aside the receiver of the phone, he said.

When the company could send their bills on mobile numbers of the consumers, it should have also informed the residents about disruption in the PNG supply and the time to be taken in rectifying the fault, he added.

Puri said the gas supply was restored in most of the areas by around 4.20 pm.

Despite repeated attempts, the mobile number of a senior official of the company remained switched off.