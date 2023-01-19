Sparking in power lines spooks Sec 9-B residents

Chandigarh, January 18
Fear gripped residents after sparking in power lines at Sector 9-B today.
Residents alleged sparking in loosely hanging lines caused long outages in the area. They feared sparking could lead to a mishap if immediate repairs were not carried out. The UT Chief Engineer, CB Ojha, said he had directed the officials concerned to carry out repairs at the earliest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states