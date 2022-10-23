SPCA celebrates Diwali for cause of animals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), functioning under the presidentship of the UT Deputy Commissioner, today celebrated Diwali for the cause of animals.

The main objective of the society is to prevent cruelty to animals, provide veterinary assistance to homeless/injured/stray animals and imparting humane education to the general public against implication of pain or sufferings to the animals.

A campaign called ‘Home for Homeless’ was organised at the SPCA to encourage adoption of stray/abandoned animals on the eve of Diwali. The drive has been launched in the Diwali week to spread awareness among people about how the firecrackers harm the voiceless creatures living and how the fireworks effect their physical and mental health. The pollution caused by crackers not only kills the environment, but also tortures animals to the point where they end up suffering from anxiety, fear and sometimes death.

In a message, the SPCA requested the public to be more compassionate and empathetic towards the animals.

The SPCA in 2022 has so far admitted and treated 4,086 animals, issued cruelty challans to 240 people and helped 88 animals find homes through adoption. At present, nearly 340 animals are admitted at the SPCA and health care services are being provided to them.

Palika Arora, Director of Animal Husbandry and vice-president, SPCA; Dr Kanwarjit Singh, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry and honorary general secretary, SPCA, were present on the occasion. The volunteers associated with the SPCA and other NGOs also participated in the event.

SPCA’s emergency helpline number ( 0172-2696450) is functional and will provide round the clock assistance and emergency aid during Diwali.