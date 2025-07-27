Special bus service, food, lodging ensure hassle-free CET experience for candidates

Thousands of students took the Common Eligibility Test (CET) across Panchkula and Chandigarh amid tight security and efficient transport & logistical arrangements, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The test is conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

No untoward incident was reported during the examination held in two shifts of morning and afternoon. The candidates appeared for the test at 44 centres in Panchkula and at 153 institutions across Chandigarh.

In Chandigarh, nearly 37,000 candidates per shift attempted the test. In Panchkula, a total of 10,507 candidates were to appear per shift over the two days and four shifts till July 27.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav had held a high-level meeting to finalise the preparations for the exam. Among the key arrangements were 350 shuttle buses operating from Sector 34 Exhibition Ground and Sector 17 Dasehra Ground, sanitisation of all examination venues a day prior to the test, and deployment of 39 Special Duty Officers for handling the question papers.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta, along with senior officials, remained on the ground throughout the day. She reviewed arrangements at drop-off points and inspected several exam centres. Candidates arriving from outside the district were transported promptly in buses plying every three-four minutes, and returned to the main bus stand via the feeder bus service after the exam.

Candidate-friendly facilities

The Panchkula DC inspected Government College (Sector 1), Government Senior Secondary School and Hansraj School (Sector 6), Bhavan Vidyalaya (Sector 15), Satluj Public School (Sector 4), and New India Public School (Sector 15) and other institutions where the test was conducted. She expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct and appreciated the cooperation of staff and invigilators.

In Chandigarh, all centres were equipped with essential amenities including safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, medical facilities and signage to assist the candidates. Inter-departmental coordination between police, transport, health and municipal bodies ensured a seamless conduct of the test.

Accommodation, meal for outstation candidates

Recognising the influx of candidates from other districts, the Panchkula administration arranged free lodging and meals at dharamshalas and community centres. On Friday night, 561 candidates and their guardians availed of these facilities. Candidates from Kaithal and Karnal especially praised the clean and organised accommodation and timely food arrangements.

“There was free and well-managed lodging and food. We felt safe and cared for,” said Manisha from Kaithal, who stayed at Ravidas Bhawan in Sector 15.

“The arrangements made by the administration were excellent. We had no inconvenience at all,” said Satbir Sharma from Karnal, who accompanied his daughter for the examination.

Candidates from Rewari and Kaithal also called the process convenient and candidate-friendly. “From transportation to seating at the exam centres, everything was well organised. I didn’t face a single issue,” said Ritika, a candidate from Rewari.

Special support for differently-abled students

Special attention was given to differently-abled candidates, with designated centres having been set up for them in Chandigarh. Panchkula officials contacted each such candidate in advance and, where requested, arranged door-to-centre transport and return. DC Gupta confirmed that all eligible candidates who required assistance received the facility without delay.

Public cooperation key to success

Both Deputy Commissioners appealed to the residents and all stakeholders to extend continued support for the successful conduct of the examination.

Civic restrictions, including the closure of coaching centres and photocopy shops near the exam centres, will remain in effect on Sunday too, to maintain decorum. The CET will continue on July 27.

Swift response mechanism

The administration demonstrated prompt action in real-time situations. When a candidate from Thapli missed her bus to Yamunanagar, she contacted the helpline, and SDM Chanderkant Kataria immediately arranged a special vehicle, ensuring she reached the exam centre on time. Similarly, around 50 candidates with exam centres in Manimajra were provided dedicated feeder buses from Panchkula Bus Stand.

Additionally, 60 buses were dispatched from six locations in Panchkula — Kalka, Pinjore, Morni, Panchkula city, Raipur Rani and Barwala — to facilitate candidates travelling to Yamunanagar. Of these, 32 operated in the morning and 28 in the afternoon shift.

From Karnal and Kaithal alone, 236 buses transported candidates to Panchkula’s exam centres — 98 in the morning shift and 138 in the afternoon. All buses operated punctually and under close administrative supervision.