Special camp for registration of pending mutations today

Mohali, January 5
The Revenue Department is set to organise special camps to address the pending mutation cases across the district on January 6 (Saturday), said MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai. He added that to ensure smooth delivery of services by the department, officers of the Revenue Department would be present in revenue offices throughout the district on January 6.
The MLA urged the public to take advantage of the camp and assured them that the revenue authorities have been instructed to promptly register all pending mutation cases. The MLA added that such camps are being organised to provide transparent and effective services to the residents.
He also said that the CM is monitoring the registration of pending mutation cases and has emphasised the importance of completion of work in a timely manner. The Revenue Department has also issued a helpline number (8184900002) for filing complaints regarding the functioning of the Revenue Department. NRIs may register their complaints at 9464100168.
