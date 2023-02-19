Special camps for Divyangs in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Department of Social Welfare, UT, has been organising regular camps twice a week for registration or enrolment of Divyangs under the Unique Disability ID programme in the areas covered by anganwari centres. Special camps are being organised from February 6 to March 3 in government schools for children with special need. The administration has also extended the services of 181 women helpline to persons with disabilities for any query/issues. All persons with disabilities residing in the city can also visit any Sampark Centre for their registration on the UDID portal between 8 am and 8pm. TNS

PU netball team bag silver medal

Chandigarh: Panjab University women’s netball team won a silver medal in the All-India Inter-University Championship held at Central University of Haryana, Mahendragarh. Panjab University defeated Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, (27-23) in the quarterfinals to enter the super league. In league matches, Panjab University beat Kurukshetra University (32-13), Bangalore City University (30-29) and faced a (22-27) defeat against Delhi University to settle for the second position.