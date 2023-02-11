Special camps to link voter IDs with Aadhaar tomorrow

Mohali, February 10
Special camps to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards will be held here on Sunday.
District Election Officer and Mohali Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain appealed to voters to link their voter cards with Aadhaar cards. These special camps are being organised as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. These camps will be held at all polling stations on February 12.
Jain said BLOs would be present at their respective polling stations and collect Form 6B to link Aadhaar cards with voter cards during the camps. Apart from this, the District Election Officer has appealed to voters to support the BLO so that Aadhaar cards of all voters of the district could be linked with voter cards. Voters themselves can fill Form No. 6 on nvsp.in or Voterhelpline App to link their voter card with Aadhaar cards.
