Chandigarh's special court acquits 70-yr-old of rape charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, Swati Sehgal has acquitted a 70-year-old person, who was arrested on a charge of raping a six-year-old girl three years ago.

The police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother on August 31, 2019. She alleged that the accused was residing on the upper floor of her house. Her minor daughter told her that about one month ago, the elderly man called her in a room and violated her.

When she confronted the man, he threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anybody.

The victim’s mother alleged that a Panchayat of the community was held. The matter was discussed at the Panchayat and they were forced to reach a compromise.

The woman alleged that as the accused continued to issue threats to them, she lodged a complaint with the police.

After registering a case under Sections 376 A&B, 354 A and 506 of the IPC, as also 6 and 8 of the POCSO Act, the police arrested the accused. After investigation, they filed a charge sheet before the court. However, the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

The counsel for the accused, SS Rana, argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused. He said there were contradictions in the statements of the complainant regarding the date of the alleged incident.

The complaint was lodged after the delay of one and a half months, which also raised questions over the authenticity of the incident.

Rana also said there was no medical evidence on record to link the accused with the alleged incident. After hearing of the arguments, the court said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges. Consequently, the accused stands acquitted of the offences framed against him.