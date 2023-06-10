Special drive against abandoned vehicles in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

UT Home Secretary Nitin Yadav has directed to the Chandigarh Police to launch a special campaign to address the issue of unclaimed and abandoned vehicles that are posing a threat to public safety and security.

Several vehicles have been observed to be left unattended at various public places, including market parking lots, residential areas, and vacant government lands.

In order to mitigate these concerns, residents have been urged to report unclaimed or abandoned vehicles to contact the police control room on ‘112’ or the Station House Officer of the respective police station.

Local law enforcement agencies will try to identify the registered owners of abandoned vehicles found in public places. The owners will be notified to remove these from the locations and in case they remain untraceable or unresponsive, the vehicles will be taken into police custody through a seizure memo under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Subsequently, appropriate measures will be taken for the disposal of these vehicles, either through auction or scrapping, as deemed applicable.

Yadav directed the Senior Superintendent of Police to oversee and execute the special campaign and submit regular progress reports on action taken on a monthly basis.