Special drive marks launch of Phase 2 of Mission Clean Punjab in Mohali

The second phase of the Punjab Government’s ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ was launched in Mohali today with a special cleanliness drive initiated by the Municipal Corporation.

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MLA Kulwant Singh launched the campaign at Sector 74-A, Airport Road, in the presence of Mohali Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana and MC Commissioner Sundeep Singh.

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The garbage disposal system in Mohali is in a mess with no progress in Samgauli waste plant for many years. Garbage keeps rotting at RMC points and in open areas as residents, councillors, and opposition party leaders have criticised the Local Government Department for its failure in resolving the issue. Urban areas in Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar have become open dumping grounds. RWAs, residents and other organisations frequently hold protest demonstrations, seeking a resolution to the issue.

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MLA Kulwant Singh said the second phase of ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ has commenced across the state. He said an intensive cleanliness drive would be undertaken on a war footing for the initial eight days and would continue thereafter to ensure sustained cleanliness and preserve the beauty of the city.

Emphasising the importance of public participation, the MLA said no government campaign could achieve its desired objectives without the active cooperation of citizens.

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Kulwant Singh said strict action would be taken against anyone found littering or dumping waste at public places. CCTV cameras are being used to identify violators, and challans will be issued against those found violating cleanliness norms. Legal action would also be initiated wherever required.

He further appealed to residents to assist the Municipal Corporation and the administration in identifying individuals who dump waste in the open and public places. The MLA also urged citizens to segregate wet and dry waste before handing it over for disposal as per the prescribed waste management system.

He added that 20 to 25 locations within the Municipal Corporation area have been identified for special cleanliness drives under the campaign.

Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana said under the second phase of ‘Mission Clean Punjab’, the city’s entry points and other identified locations are being cleaned on a war footing to further strengthen Mohali’s image as a clean and beautiful city.