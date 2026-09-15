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Home / Chandigarh / Special drive on Sept 26-27 to speed up SIR Phase-2 in Panchkula

Special drive on Sept 26-27 to speed up SIR Phase-2 in Panchkula

Voters get till Sept 30 to file claims, objections; DC warns against OTP, link-sharing fraud

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:27 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Panchkula DC Satpal Sharma
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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Satpal Sharma on Tuesday said a special campaign would be conducted on September 26 and September 27 to help voters update their entries in the electoral rolls, as the September 30 deadline for filing claims and objections under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-2 draws closer.

Sharma said voters should approach their nearest Booth Level Officer (BLO) during the special drive to update or newly register their votes, and appealed to youth in particular not to wait until the last date but to complete the process at the earliest.

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The DC said voters who had received notices due to incomplete documents should submit the required papers to their concerned BLO to update their voter ID, adding that an error-free electoral roll depended on voter awareness and participation. He asked all voters to check their names in the SIR 2026 draft electoral roll, and those whose names were missing to contact their BLO for updation, stating that it was the district administration’s priority to ensure every eligible citizen’s name featured in the voter list.

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Fraud alert

Sharma clarified that the department never asks voters to share OTPs or links in connection with the exercise, and that only officially appointed BLOs would personally contact voters to collect information.

Background

The Election Commission had earlier extended the SIR Phase-2 claims and objections deadline by a month, from August 30 to September 30, following a house-to-house survey that had struck off nearly 1 lakh voters from the district’s rolls -- 65,967 in Panchkula assembly constituency and 33,776 in Kalka -- as reported by Ambala Range Commissioner and Roll Observer Sanjeev Verma on August 13. As per the revised schedule, claims and objections are to be disposed of by October 28, with the final voter list to be published on November 6.

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