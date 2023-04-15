Special drive to be conducted in schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

To mark Fire Services Day, the Municipal Corporation (MC) today organised a programme at the fire station, Sector 17. This year a “Fire Service Week” will be organised from April 14 to 20 under the theme, “Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure (AGNI)”.

Mayor Anup Gupta, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and other officers laid wreaths at the Martyrs’ Column at the fire station. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of all those firemen of the country who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Mayor appreciated the Fire Department’s work during major fire incidents. He applauded the firemen for distinguished and meritorious services for their work.

He said a special campaign on fire safety would be organised in the local schools. To lay more emphasis on fire safety, safety drills will be conducted in the schools. The drive will include implementation of fire safety order, dos & don’ts in case of natural and manmade disaster and how to use fire extinguishers etc.

The Mayor appealed to the residents to join hands during the awareness programme to be conducted from April 14 to 20 (to mark fire service week). He also appealed to them to adopt safe housekeeping and use approved electrical appliances in their houses and work places.

The Mayor, along with the Commissioner, distributed certificates and mementoes to the teams of volleyball, badminton, ladder drill and hose drill.

Fire Services Day is has been observed throughout the country since 1944, the year when more than 500 persons, including 66 fire brigade personnel, lost their lives in a major fire in Mumbai. Fire brigade officials said in 1944, a huge consignment of arms and ammunition kept at the Mumbai dockyard caught fire.