Special holiday for eligible voters today

Chandigarh, May 9
The UT Administration has announced to grant special casual leave and paid holiday to all eligible employees and daily wage workers in the UT and industrial shops and commercial establishments who are registered voters in Jalandhar, Punjab Parliamentary Constituency.
This has been done to enable them to exercise their franchise in the upcoming bypoll to the Jalandhar (SC) Parliamentary Constituency on May 10 (Wednesday).
This move is in line with Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881, which recognises the importance of citizens’ participation in the electoral process. The UT Administration recognises the fundamental right of every citizen to cast their vote and actively participate in the democratic process.
All eligible employees and daily wage workers are requested to make use of this opportunity to exercise their franchise.
