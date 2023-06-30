Special Olympic Bharat Chandigarh felicitates swimmer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

The Special Olympic Bharat Chandigarh Chapter today honoured the 16-year-old specially-abled swimmer Prathna Bhatia, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, who won the team silver medal in the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

The Indian contingent comprising Prathna, Rachna, Aleena Antony and Prashaddhi Prakash Kamble claimed the second position in the 4x25m freestyle relay by clocking 01:46.02.