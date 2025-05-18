Special PTMs held at govt schools

A special parent teacher meeting was organised at the government schools across the city today to address the significance of parental involvement in motivating students to excel, particularly those facing compartment in recently announced Class X and Class XII examinations.

During the sessions, personal interactions were prioritised, allowing educators to provide tailored feedback and guidance to parents.

“By fostering a partnership between schools and families, these meetings sought to inspire students to work harder and successfully clear their supplementary exams, ultimately contributing to their overall academic growth and success,” said Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education.