Special screening of ‘Kerala Story’

Chandigarh, May 11
A special screening of “The Kerala Story” was organised Centra Mall by Ward 2 councillor and former senior deputy mayor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu for the residents of his ward.
The national media incharge of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, Amandeep Singh, was also present.
Sidhu said, “The movie has been made on true life events and exposed the ugly true face of people running terrorist networks under the guise of peace-loving citizens.”
