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Home / Chandigarh / Special stars shine at Punjab Kala Bhawan on World Down Syndrome Day

Special stars shine at Punjab Kala Bhawan on World Down Syndrome Day

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Actors with intellectual disabilities perform at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh.
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The stage at Punjab Kala Bhawan came alive today as 35 young actors with intellectual disabilities proved that talent knows no boundaries.

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To mark World Down Syndrome Day, the Smiling Dandelion Foundation, in association with Discover Ability School and the Down Syndrome Federation of India, presented a unique production of the classic satire, “Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja”.

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While the play was a humorous take on a world turned upside down, the real magic was in the performers. Aanya Dalal (17), a multi-talented student, took the stage as Narayan Das. Aanya, who holds four gold medals in Taekwondo, shared her excitement: “I worked hard for a month. I am grateful for this platform because I love acting.”

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Joining her was Manreet Kaur (13), whose yoga skills are as impressive as her bhangra moves. Manreet recently performed bhangra at the Vasant Utsav. Having already been the subject of a book, ‘From Zero to Hero’, Manreet showed the audience exactly why she is a star, using the stage to promote the message of inclusion she lives every day. The initiative was led by Shivani Dhillon, founder of the Smiling Dandelion Foundation.

Directing the sensitive and energetic cast was Shuchi Gupta, an arts-based therapist. She spent months preparing the actors, from 5 to 40 years of age, through online and in-person sessions. “These children are gifted and unique in their own way,” she remarked.

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