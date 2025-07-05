DT
Special task force on cards to enforce plastic ban

Special task force on cards to enforce plastic ban

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:23 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation has issued a stern warning to all individuals, traders, and commercial establishments found violating the single-use plastic ban in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, while reviewing the enforcement of the ban, directed the concerned officers for formation of a special task force to trace and dismantle the supply chain of banned plastic carry bags entering the city.

The Municipal Commissioner emphasised that zero tolerance will be shown towards violators, particularly repeat offenders. As part of the Plastic Mukt Chandigarh campaign, rigorous enforcement drives have been conducted since the ban came into effect on June 18, 2025.

So far, 520 challans have been issued, 123 kg banned plastic carrybags have been confiscated besides selling 423 kg compostable bags.

