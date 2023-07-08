Specify number of vacant seats in govt schools: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

Acting on a petition by a Class X pass-out, challenging 85 per cent reservation for government school students in Class XI in UT government schools, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the authorities concerned to specify, among other things, the total number of vacant seats.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before, Justice Vikas Bahl asserted it transpired during the course of arguments that there was a possibility of some seats being vacant. As such, the respondent-authorities were directed to file an affidavit also specifying the schools in which the seats were vacant.

Justice Bahl made it clear that the affidavit was also required to give the details of the streams in which seats were vacant in each school. Waiting-list data for each stream in both government and non-government category was also directed to be submitted.

Seeking the quashing of the prospectus of UT government schools, the petitioner submitted that reserving 85 per cent seats in government senior secondary schools for those passing out from government high schools was illegal.