Chandigarh

Speed up work at Dadumajra legacy waste site: Mayor

Visit aimed to assess the pace of work

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:21 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla gives directions at the Dadumajra legacy waste dumping site on Monday. Ramkrishan Upadhyay
City Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla visited Dadumajra legacy waste dumping site today to take stock of the ongoing remediation and mining operations. She was accompanied by the Chief Engineer, Medical Officer and other senior officials from the departments concerned of the municipal corporation.

The visit aimed to assess the pace of work, ensure adherence to safety and environmental norms and strengthen accountability within the project.

During the inspection, the Mayor expressed concern over the pending volume of waste yet to be processed. She firmly directed the teams to expedite the remaining phases of legacy waste mining and emphasised that the entire task must be completed within the stipulated timeframe. She reiterated that timely completion was crucial not only for improving sanitation standards, but also for protecting public health and preventing long-term environmental damage.

The Mayor also issued instructions to begin planning for the aesthetic and ecological uplift of the reclaimed land. She stated that once the waste was fully cleared, the site must be given transformation through well-designed landscaping, plantation drives and the creation of clean, green public spaces. “This area should emerge as a model of urban rejuvenation — a space that reflects the commitment to environmental preservation and responsible city planning,” she stated.

