Speeding Audi runs over Turkish national in Zirakpur

A Turkish national died while her friend was injured after being hit by a speeding Audi car while crossing the VIP Road here late on Monday.

Advertisement

The accident occurred around midnight in front of AmCare Hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the victim, identified as Mavluda, was returning with her friend after meeting a patient at the hospital. While crossing the road, a speeding Audi car allegedly hit her, throwing her to the other side of the road. She suffered serious injuries and reportedly died on the spot.

Advertisement

Abhishek, alias Abhi, who was with her at the time of the incident, said the victim was his friend and she had come to the hospital to inquire about the health of his pregnant wife.

Advertisement

When they reached the main road outside the hospital, the Audi hit them. Abhishek also sustained minor injuries in the accident. Passersby immediately informed the police. However, locals alleged the police reached the spot nearly an hour later.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Sub‑Divisional Hospital. They are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and arrest the accused driver.

Advertisement

Investigating Officer Raj Kumar said, “The deceased has been identified as a foreign national, Mavluda. Her sister is coming to India from Turkey, and further action, including the postmortem, will be taken after her arrival.”