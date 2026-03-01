DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Speeding Audi runs over Turkish national in Zirakpur

Speeding Audi runs over Turkish national in Zirakpur

CCTV footage being scanned as cops hunt for driver

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:07 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mavluda, the victim.
Advertisement

A Turkish national died while her friend was injured after being hit by a speeding Audi car while crossing the VIP Road here late on Monday.

Advertisement

The accident occurred around midnight in front of AmCare Hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the victim, identified as Mavluda, was returning with her friend after meeting a patient at the hospital. While crossing the road, a speeding Audi car allegedly hit her, throwing her to the other side of the road. She suffered serious injuries and reportedly died on the spot.

Advertisement

Abhishek, alias Abhi, who was with her at the time of the incident, said the victim was his friend and she had come to the hospital to inquire about the health of his pregnant wife.

Advertisement

When they reached the main road outside the hospital, the Audi hit them. Abhishek also sustained minor injuries in the accident. Passersby immediately informed the police. However, locals alleged the police reached the spot nearly an hour later.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Sub‑Divisional Hospital. They are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and arrest the accused driver.

Advertisement

Investigating Officer Raj Kumar said, “The deceased has been identified as a foreign national, Mavluda. Her sister is coming to India from Turkey, and further action, including the postmortem, will be taken after her arrival.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts