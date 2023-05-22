Speeding car claims pedestrian’s life

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

In yet another case of reckless driving, a car claimed a pedestrian’s life near Sector 17 here this morning.

The police said a white-coloured vehicle sped away after hitting a pedestrian near the bus stand chowk in Sector 17.

The incident was reported around 3.30 am, following which a PCR vehicle reached the spot. The injured was shifted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said the victim was yet to be identified. “The victim didn’t have any document that could lead to his identification,” said a police official. The police are scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against an unidentified car driver at the Sector 17 police station and investigation started.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the GMSH-16.