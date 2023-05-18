Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

A speeding luxury car ran over a woman vendor and hit six persons, including a motorcyclist and four pedestrians, before coming to a halt in a vacant plot near the Community Centre on the Dhanas-Mullanpur road this evening. While the woman vendor died, the others were injured.

Sources said the car went out of control after hitting a motorcycle. The woman, Rajmati Devi, a resident of Dhanas, was selling corns on the roadside.

The motorcycle got dragged with the car for several metres, said the sources.

The police were informed, following which a PCR vehicle reached there. The injured were shifted to the hospital where the doctors declared the vendor dead on arrival.

The police claimed the person driving the vehicle managed to escape from the spot. “At present, we don’t have information as to who was driving the car and whether the driver was alone,” said a police official.

The police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sarangpur police station and started investigation.

The vehicle is registered on a Zirakpur address. “The suspect will be arrested soon,” said the police official.