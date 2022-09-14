Speeding truck kills scooterist, bicycle rider

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

In a case of hit-and-run, an Activa rider and a cyclist died after a speeding truck hit them near the Poultry Farm chowk. The truck dragged the scooter for several metres.

Complainant Rohit, a resident of Hallo Majra village, said he along with Kashim, who was riding pillion, was returning home on a bicycle from Industrial Area on Monday night. As they reached the Poultry Farm chowk, a truck coming from the rear hit a scooter, two bicycles and a street vendor. The driver sped away, but a commuter noted down the registration number and gave it to the police.

Rohit, Kasim (35) and rider Krishan Nand Ram (51) were taken to the GMCH-32, where Kasim and Krishan succumbed to the injuries. A case has been registered.