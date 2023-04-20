Speeding truck snuffs out two lives in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 19

Two youths were killed when a speeding truck hit their bike on the National Highway-44, under the limits of the Parao police station, in Ambala Cantonment early this morning.

The deceased were identified as Sanjiv Kumar and his friend Jasvinder, both residents of Ghasitpur village.

In a complaint to the police, Angrej Singh, also from the village, claimed he as well as his nephew Sanjiv Kumar and his friend Jasvinder were going on two bikes towards his fields for harvest of wheat crop.

As they crossed the Mohra flyover on the NH-44, a speeding truck hit their bike from the rear, crushing Sanjiv under the tyres and causing head injuries to Jasvinder. The truck driver fled the scene. The two were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

SHO Satish Kumar said: “Efforts are being made to trace the truck driver.”