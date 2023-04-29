Spent Rs 85 cr in wards of Cong councillors, says P’kula Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 28

Terming the allegation of Congress councillors that development works were not being carried out in their wards as baseless, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said Rs 85 crore had been spent on projects in the wards represented by the Opposition during the past two years.

The Mayor made public a list of development works done in the past two years and four months in the wards of Congress councillors.

Goyal said all Congress councillors came to him with the works of their wards and he got them done on a priority basis. He said an amount of Rs 13.55 crore was spent on maximum 34 works in the ward of Congress councillor Salim Khan.

The Mayor said in Ward number 20 of Salim Khan, 16 out of 34 works had been completed and the remaining were in progress. He said AMRUT, water and sewerage projects in the ward were allotted by the BJP government, including sewerage treatment plants worth Rs 48 crore in villages and 70 per cent work was done in Ward 20 alone.

Goyal said 18 works at a cost of Rs 6.90 crore were done in Sector 26 in Ward number 18 represented by Congress councillor Sandeep Sohi while Sectors 27 and 28 were with the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran. He said major works carried out included annual repair work of working women hostel at a cost of Rs 23 lakh, changing of kerb channels on the road separating Sectors 25 and 26 and maintenance of park.

He said in Ward number 17 represented by Congress councillor Akshaydeep Choudhary, the construction of road to crematorium was done at Devi Nagar village and an amount of Rs 6.57 crore was being spent on 23 works in the ward. A Rs 20-crore project had been allotted for lifting garbage from the dumping site in Sector 23.

Development works worth Rs 3.20 crore were being done in Ward number 15 of Gautam Prasad, Rs 7.50 crore works were underway in Ward number 10 of Gurmail Kaur and Rs 2.14 crore works were being carried out in Ward number 7 of Usha Rani, said the Mayor.