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Home / Chandigarh / Spinal Centre in Mohali gets Rs 60 lakh grant from IOC for medical equipment

Spinal Centre in Mohali gets Rs 60 lakh grant from IOC for medical equipment

The memorandum was signed by Aushtosh Gupta, Executive Director of IOC

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:51 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Prof Raj Bahadur, Director Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, signs an MOU with Indian Oil Company.
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The government-run Regional Spinal Injuries Centre in Mohali has received a grant of Rs 60 lakh for procuring medical equipment. Prof Raj Bahadur, Director of the spinal centre, said an MoU was signed with Indian Oil Company (IOC) to provide the grant. The memorandum was signed by Aushtosh Gupta, Executive Director of IOC.

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Prof Raj Bahadur stated that the spinal centre receives a meagre grant-in-aid from the government, and support from organisations like IOCL under CSR helps provide services to the masses at negligible cost.

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